Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force has achieved a major breakthrough by arresting the second shooter, Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, in the murder case of Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, following the earlier apprehension of the first shooter.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Punjab Police arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, the second shooter in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, from Amritsar on Saturday.

This arrest comes a day after the first shooter and a woman accomplice were apprehended from Zirakpur on Friday.

ASI Iqbal Singh, posted with the Counter Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 11.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the apprehension of both shooters marks a significant breakthrough for the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other associates and uncover the wider conspiracy behind the murder.

A second shooter involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector has been arrested from Amritsar, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

The accused, Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, was arrested a day after Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the first shooter, along with a woman accomplice, from Zirakpur on Friday, police said.

Major Breakthrough In ASI Murder Probe

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, who was posted with the Counter Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran district on October 11.

"With the apprehension of both shooters, AGTF achieves a significant breakthrough in the investigation," said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Further investigation is underway to establish the involvement of other associates and uncover the wider conspiracy behind the murder, he said.

Sharing operational details, Special Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban, said that immediately after the Zirakpur operation, AGTF teams further developed and corroborated technical and human intelligence inputs to ascertain the whereabouts of the second shooter.

Late on Friday night, Bhinda's location was traced to Amritsar, following which specialised field teams were immediately dispatched to locate his hideout, Ban said.

After sustained and intensive efforts, the AGTF team successfully cornered and apprehended the accused in Amritsar, he said.