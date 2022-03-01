News
Rediff.com  » News » Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Wednesday

Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Wednesday

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 01, 2022 21:10 IST
The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 2, Ukraine's Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian diplomatic sources.

IMAGE: A charred military vehicle is seen on a road near the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, on February 28, 2022. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters

The newspaper also said that during the first round on Monday, the Russian delegation conveyed Moscow's demand to enshrine Ukraine's non-bloc status at the parliamentary level and hold a referendum.

 

Among other conditions reportedly voiced by Moscow was Kyiv's recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics within the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as the denazification of Ukraine.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
