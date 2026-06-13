Mumbai Police Act Again On Kalina-BKC Link Road Obstruction

Mumbai Police have filed a second FIR against a construction company for repeatedly blocking the crucial Kalina-BKC Link Road with cranes and materials, highlighting ongoing issues with infrastructure project management and public safety.

Key Points Mumbai Police filed a second FIR against a construction company for repeatedly blocking the Kalina-BKC Link Road.

The fresh FIR names the project manager and administrative head under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 285 for public obstruction.

The legal action follows multiple viral videos showing the road being blocked by construction materials and vehicles.

MMRDA had previously imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the company for damaging and obstructing the same road.

Despite the previous FIR against a crane operator and MMRDA's directives, no arrests have been made in connection with either case.

The Mumbai Police have registered a second FIR in a week against the employees of a construction company for allegedly blocking the new Kalina-BKC Link Road by installing cranes, parking vehicles and placing other materials on the carriageway, a police official said.

The BKC Police have named the project manager and the administrative head of the firm in the fresh FIR registered under section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said on Friday.

Legal Action Against Road Obstruction

The fresh case was registered after multiple videos showing the road being blocked went viral.

Last week, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the construction company for damaging and blocking the road.

According to police, the company failed to act even after the MMRDA raised the issue and directed it to remove road obstructions.

In the first FIR, the police had named the crane operator. Nobody has been arrested, the official added.