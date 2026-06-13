HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Police Act Again On Kalina-BKC Link Road Obstruction

Mumbai Police Act Again On Kalina-BKC Link Road Obstruction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 08:53 IST

x

Mumbai Police have filed a second FIR against a construction company for repeatedly blocking the crucial Kalina-BKC Link Road with cranes and materials, highlighting ongoing issues with infrastructure project management and public safety.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police filed a second FIR against a construction company for repeatedly blocking the Kalina-BKC Link Road.
  • The fresh FIR names the project manager and administrative head under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 285 for public obstruction.
  • The legal action follows multiple viral videos showing the road being blocked by construction materials and vehicles.
  • MMRDA had previously imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the company for damaging and obstructing the same road.
  • Despite the previous FIR against a crane operator and MMRDA's directives, no arrests have been made in connection with either case.

The Mumbai Police have registered a second FIR in a week against the employees of a construction company for allegedly blocking the new Kalina-BKC Link Road by installing cranes, parking vehicles and placing other materials on the carriageway, a police official said.

The BKC Police have named the project manager and the administrative head of the firm in the fresh FIR registered under section 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said on Friday.

 

Legal Action Against Road Obstruction

The fresh case was registered after multiple videos showing the road being blocked went viral.

Last week, MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the construction company for damaging and blocking the road.

According to police, the company failed to act even after the MMRDA raised the issue and directed it to remove road obstructions.

In the first FIR, the police had named the crane operator. Nobody has been arrested, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Construction Firm Employees Face Charges For Obstructing Kalina-BKC Link Road
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
400-tonne crane topples at Mumbai metro site; traffic hit
400-tonne crane topples at Mumbai metro site; traffic hit
Sena MLA dumps garbage on civic contractor over flooded road in Mumbai
Sena MLA dumps garbage on civic contractor over flooded road in Mumbai
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against contractor firm
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against contractor firm

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

At Just 23, Raipur Girl Cracks 19 Govt Exams, Inspires Millions5:23

At Just 23, Raipur Girl Cracks 19 Govt Exams, Inspires...

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family2:49

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family

Blazing Sun, No Water: The Struggle of a Chhattisgarh Village1:57

Blazing Sun, No Water: The Struggle of a Chhattisgarh...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO