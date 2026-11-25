The Special Investigation Team has filed a second chargesheet in the high-profile sexual assault cases involving industrialist R Veeramani, with investigations revealing 18 minor girls were victims, leading to 10 arrests and an international notice for an absconder.

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Key Points The SIT has filed a second chargesheet in the sexual assault cases linked to industrialist R Veeramani.

The ongoing probe has revealed that 18 minor girls were sexually assaulted.

Nine cases have been registered, and 10 accused, including Veeramani, have been arrested.

A court warrant and Blue Corner Notice have been issued for absconding accused Prakash.

The SIT probing the sensational sexual assault cases involving noted industrialist R Veeramani and his associates has filed a second chargesheet, with the probe so far revealing that 18 minor girls were sexually assaulted, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Details And Arrests

According to a police press release, the Special Investigation Team has registered nine cases in connection with the sexual assault of minor girls and arrested 10 accused -- Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan, Shanthi, Lazar, Ganesan, Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu, Parthiban, and Perumal alias Bala.

Of the nine cases, the latest chargesheet was filed in court on November 23 against the accused.

The SIT had filed the first chargesheet on November 11. The court trial in that case has commenced, and copies of the chargesheet were furnished to the accused on November 17, the release said.

Meanwhile, a court warrant has been issued against an absconding accused, Prakash.

Following the warrant, a Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, and intensive steps are being taken to arrest him, police said.