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Forces Intensify Search After Suspected Drone Activity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk July 27, 2026 10:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have initiated extensive search operations along the International Border and Line of Control following multiple suspected Pakistani drone sightings, raising concerns about cross-border smuggling and infiltration.

Key Points

  • Security forces launched search operations in Samba and Rajouri districts after suspected Pakistani drone sightings.
  • Drone activity was observed near the International Border in Samba and the Line of Control in Rajouri.
  • The operations involve the Army, police, and other security agencies to check for air-dropped contraband.
  • This follows a noticeable increase in drone activities in forward areas over the past week.
  • Authorities are concerned about potential smuggling of arms, narcotics, and infiltration attempts.
Security forces on Monday launched search operations in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Rajouri districts following overnight sightings of suspected Pakistani drones, officials said. The drone activity was observed by alert army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj,
near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, the officials said.

Heightened Surveillance And Search Operations

Officials said both areas were placed under heightened surveillance, and search operations were launched by the Army, assisted by the police and other security agencies, at first light to ensure that no narcotics or weapons had been air-dropped by the suspected drones. The searches were continuing when last reports were received, they said, adding no recovery or arrest had been reported so far.The latest incident comes amid a noticeable increase in drone activities in the forward areas over the past week. Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and intensified anti-drone measures in vulnerable border areas, particularly in Samba and Kathua districts, following multiple suspected drone sightings, amid concerns over attempts to smuggle arms and narcotics or to facilitate infiltration, the officials said.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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