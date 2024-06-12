News
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda's upper reaches

Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda's upper reaches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 12, 2024 17:38 IST
One group comprising three to four terrorists are present in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, asserting that a search operation is on to neutralise them despite the challenging terrain.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Five troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer were injured Tuesday night when the terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in the hilly district.

 

"Over the past few days, we were getting information about movement of terrorists through the intelligence branch of district police and accordingly, temporary posts jointly manned by army and police were set up in the higher reaches along with check points on the (inter-state) road," deputy inspector general of police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, told reporters in Jammu.

Patil, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation, said the sentry of a post at Chattergalla pass, connecting Doda and Kathua districts, observed suspicious movement late Tuesday night and challenged the suspected persons.

"The terrorists opened fire and in the ensuing exchange of firing which continued for a long time, more than one-and-a-half hours, the deployed personnel fought bravely. Some of our personnel, including a policeman were injured but all of them are stable and out of danger," the officer said.

He said the whole area is being combed with utilization of modern equipment and "we are hopeful of neutralising this group (of terrorists) very soon."

The DIG said the group of terrorists only consisted of three to four members.

Talking about the challenges during the operation, he said the mountains are very deep with thick forest cover.

"We have to move tactically as there is a difference in conducting operations in the plains and mountainous areas. The combing in tough terrains takes time and we have to tread cautiously to avoid any casualty on our side before neutralizing the terrorists," he added.

According to the officials, the traffic movement has been completely suspended on the busy Bhadarwah-Pathankot interstate highway in view of the ongoing search and cordon operation in Chattergalla, Guldandi, Sarthal, Shankh Pader and Kailash mountain range.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
