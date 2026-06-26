Search intensifies for four people missing in Arunachal flash flood

Rescue teams launched raft operations from the dam side of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project on Friday morning to trace those who went missing from NEEPCO Colony during the flash flood.

IMAGE: Commuters try to navigate through the debris on National Highway 13 after it was blocked due to heavy landslides and flash floods in multiple locations, in Keyi Panyor, Arunachal Pradesh, June 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Search operations have been intensified for four people, who remain missing following a flash flood in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

Key Points The body of a 35-year-old woman was found that day, while 17 others sustained injuries.

Officials said rescue efforts have been hampered by the absence of mobile network connectivity in the area.

An assessment by the district administration found that approaching the site from the Keyi Panyor side was not feasible as the nearest motorable point is around 12 km away.

Rescue teams launched raft operations from the dam side of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project on Friday morning to trace those who went missing from NEEPCO Colony during the flash flood triggered by incessant rainfall on Wednesday.

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found that day, while 17 others sustained injuries. The search operation, which began at 7.30 this morning, is being carried out jointly by personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, district police and local volunteers, state Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said.

Meanwhile, a medical team from Papum Pare district and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue team were deployed to provide emergency treatment and, if required, evacuate four labourers injured in a landslide near a stone crusher plant close to the Keyi Panyor welcome gate on Thursday evening.

The labourers were injured after a landslide struck their campsite while they were asleep. Some of them were partially buried under the debris and were rescued by their co-workers before emergency responders reached the site.

According to preliminary reports, the injured sustained multiple fractures and head injuries, while one worker remains in a critical condition after complaining of severe chest pain.

Officials said rescue efforts have been hampered by the absence of mobile network connectivity in the area, with information from the site reaching authorities only intermittently through people travelling to locations with network coverage.

An assessment by the district administration found that approaching the site from the Keyi Panyor side was not feasible as the nearest motorable point is around 12 km away, requiring a trek through landslide-affected terrain.

The Hoj side in Papum Pare district, involving an approximately 5 km trek, was found to be the more accessible route. Accordingly, the Papum Pare district administration dispatched a medical team with essential medicines and emergency medical equipment, officials said.

With the condition of one of the injured labourers deteriorating, the services of the 12th Battalion of the NDRF were also requisitioned. Both teams departed from Itanagar and were scheduled to converge at Hoj before undertaking a foot march from the last motorable point to the incident site.

They will provide on-site medical care and, if necessary, evacuate the critically injured worker to the nearest motorable location, the officials said.

Meanwhile, restoration of road connectivity is underway in Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts. The Potin-Kimin road has been reopened for light vehicles, while the Hoj-Sagalee section has also been restored, the officials said.

The Yachuli-Pistana-Ambam-Selsango-Parang-Sagalee-Hoj-Itanagar route has been opened for light vehicular traffic. The flash flood struck the NEEPCO Colony area at Poosa in Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday morning, damaging houses, disrupting road connectivity and triggering landslides at several locations.

An Indian Air Force helicopter and a helicopter of the state civil aviation department had been pressed into service to airlift additional SDRF personnel and rescue equipment to strengthen the ongoing operation.

According to preliminary assessment, around 30 houses were completely damaged or washed away at NEEPCO Colony, while 10 houses were completely damaged and 14 partially, at Possa and Pitapool areas due to the flood.

As many as 128 households have been affected in the district.

A relief camp has been set up on the NEEPCO campus where 60 persons are currently taking shelter.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep anguish over the tragedy and assured affected families of the government's full support. He said all agencies have been fully mobilised and are actively engaged in rescue, relief and restoration efforts, while the state government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure timely rescue, medical assistance and relief to those affected.