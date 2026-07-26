Sea of youths marks Pradhan's resignation at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Mumbai witnessed a massive youth gathering at Shivaji Park celebrating Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a direct outcome of widespread student protests against exam irregularities and the significant NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: A youth at the Shivaji Park to celebrate Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, in Mumbai, July 25, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Key Points Thousands of youth gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to celebrate Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The celebration follows a 36-day nationwide agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

Prominent political figures, including Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, are scheduled to address the youth, commending their efforts.

Participants expressed solidarity with the protesters, viewing the resignation as a victory for democracy and a tribute to affected NEET aspirants.

Many students believe Pradhan's resignation is just the first step, calling for a complete overhaul of the education system.

A massive crowd of youth waving the national flag and holding posters of the Constitution gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Despite light rains since morning, the youth in raincoats and under umbrellas carried posters of B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, along with creative social media memes that had gone viral during the nationwide protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The youth, mostly college students, walked to Shivaji Park from Dadar station from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas.

Student Agitation Leads To Ministerial Resignation

Pradhan resigned on Saturday, following which the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-day agitation that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are scheduled to address the gathering to congratulate the youth, who they said have brought the country out of an "atmosphere of fear".

A group of participants in the gathering said they have come to Shivaji Park to show solidarity with the protesters. "This is a victory of democracy," they said.

Another student said she has come to pay tribute to "21 NEET aspirants" who had committed suicide.

A young boy said one resignation is not enough and that a complete overhaul of the education system is necessary. "The minister has resigned, but the government doesn't want to give us credit for our victory," he said.

Political Support For Student Protests

Earlier, protests were held at Shivaji Park, Dadar, and Chembur areas in Mumbai for the last few days to protest the police action against students in Delhi on July 22.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to support the CJP.

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited Shivaji Park a few days back and called upon students to participate in a protest on July 26.

After Pradhan quit on Saturday, the Thackerays said the 'Tiranga' gathering will go on as scheduled on Sunday to thank the youth of the country.

The joint 'Tiranga' march is organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party supporters.