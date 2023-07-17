News
Rediff.com  » News » Scuffle breaks out in Patna jail, ex-MLA says plan to murder him

Scuffle breaks out in Patna jail, ex-MLA says plan to murder him

Source: PTI
July 17, 2023 13:13 IST
Eight people, including inmates and prison, were injured in a scuffle that broke out at Patna's Beur Central Jail as some prisoners led by convicted former MLA Anant Singh protested over their ward being "deliberately kept open".

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The former Mokama MLA alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to murder him inside the jail premises.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter and suspended a prison official following the incident.

He said that local police also lodged an FIR against some inmates for creating a ruckus inside the jail premises.

 

"The incident took place around 7.30 am on Sunday when around 40 inmates led by Anant Singh started protesting inside the prison, alleging that their ward was deliberately kept open the previous night," the DM told PTI.

"Prison authorities tried to placate the protesting inmates but when they did not budge, additional forces were sent to the prison. The situation was brought under control and most of the protesting inmates were sent back to their cells. However, Anant Singh and 10 other inmates continued protesting. After that, a scuffle broke out with the jail officials and mild force was used. Some inmates were shifted to other cells," he added.

All the injured inmates and jail officials are currently out of danger, he said.

It is, however, not yet clear whether Anant Singh was among those injured.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the incident a sought a report within 24 hours. A prison official has also been suspended," he said.

The DM said that the local police has lodged an FIR against some inmates for creating a ruckus inside the jail premises.

A statement issued by the district administration said that Anant Singh was alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him inside the prison.

Singh is in the Beur Central Prison after an MP-MLA court in Patna last year sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015, when police recovered several incriminating materials including six rifle magazines from his official residence.

His wife Neelam Devi is currently the RJD MLA from Mokama. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
