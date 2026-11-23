A man embroiled in a long-standing marital dispute was allegedly stabbed with a screwdriver by his brother-in-law inside a Kota court complex on Monday during a scheduled hearing, highlighting the volatile nature of personal conflicts.

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Key Points A man named Amit was allegedly attacked with a screwdriver by his brother-in-law, Sandeep, inside a Kota court complex on Monday.

The assault occurred during a court hearing for a marital dispute between Amit and his wife, which has been ongoing since 2018.

Lawyers present intervened, and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police detained Sandeep and later lodged a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the victim's father's complaint.

A man embroiled in a marital dispute was allegedly attacked with a screwdriver by his brother-in-law inside a court complex here on Monday, leaving him injured, officials said.

Lawyers present on the premises intervened and rushed the victim to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Escalation Of Marital Dispute In Court

According to reports, the victim -- identified as Amit (40) -- has been embroiled in a dispute with his wife since 2018. A court hearing regarding settlement and maintenance was scheduled on Monday.

When Amit, accompanied by his father, arrived for the hearing, his two brothers-in-law allegedly began assaulting him.

During the altercation, one of them, identified as Sandeep, allegedly attacked him with a screwdriver, stabbing him on the head before lawyers intervened.

Speaking to mediapersons, the victim's father Ishwarlal claimed they had reached court with the settlement amount and alleged that Amit's in-laws attempted to snatch the money.

Police initially detained Sandeep (40) for breach of peace under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, based on a complaint by the victim's father, a case was lodged against him under Section 110 (culpable homicide), 115 (2) (causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) at Nayapura police station, officials said.