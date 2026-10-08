'Scrap SIR': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj, Dipke stage protest

A significant protest led by prominent figures like Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, and Prakash Raj erupted in Bengaluru on Thursday, demanding the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over widespread alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke leads a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Bengaluru. Photograph: @Cockroachisback/X

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Protesters demanded the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Slogans like "Error 404 - Name Not Found" and "Vote theft" were raised, highlighting concerns over deleted voter names.

A Bengaluru software engineer reported his name was deleted without his knowledge, underscoring the personal impact of the alleged irregularities.

Organisers announced a "Chappal protest" to follow, in solidarity with women affected by the SIR exercise.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

Protesters Demand CEC Resignation

Protesters from various walks of life, including women and students, gathered in large numbers at Freedom Park and the mood dramatically turned electric, with unceasing slogan-shouting, demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and asking Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

According to the organisers, the protest, a people's tribunal for the victims of SIR from across Karnataka, will be followed by a "Chappal protest" in solidarity with women.

"Error 404 - Name Not Found", and "It's done bro, resign sir" and "Don't erase us, hear us," were among the slogans found on posters waved by protesters.

Scrap SIR

Actor-activist Prakash Raj demanded scrapping the SIR exercise, alleging it was not merely about deletion of votes, but an attack on the dignity and rights of citizens.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is "acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he alleged

Some protesters also raised slogans like "Dictatorship will not be tolerated", "vote theft", "Gyanesh Kumar Gaddi leave your chair."

Posters featuring freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose also appeared along with other posters like "Grand Theft Democracy."

Mujibur Rehman, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, said, "It is our democratic right. We have been robbed of our right to vote. We have to be together to save democracy, because I have lost my own vote."

He alleged that his name had been deleted and said he did not know who had submitted the Form-7 application seeking deletion of his name.

Police said tight security arrangements are in place to ensure that no untoward incident took place.