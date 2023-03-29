SCO members should respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity and seek no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas.

IMAGE: National security advisor Ajit Doval (third from right) welcomes the top officials as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization level NSA meeting started, in New Delhi, March 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a meeting of the secretaries of security council of SCO member-nations, Doval also said that India was ready to cooperate on investing and building connectivity in the region, but made it clear that it was important to ensure that such initiatives were consultative, transparent and participatory.

Doval said India's approach in this area is in sync with the SCO Charter to ensure comprehensive and balanced economic growth "for integration into the global economy and improvement of transit capabilities".

India was also committed to including Iran's Chabahar port within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor, he said.

The SCO comprises China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Currently, India holds the presidency of the grouping mainly focussed on regional security issues and the fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism.

The representatives of Pakistan and China participated in the meeting via a video link.

"The (SCO) Charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of state borders, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas," Doval said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

He said global security was faced with several challenges on account of developments in recent years.

"The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. In my view, however, the goals and vision of SCO as enshrined in its charter can show us the path forward," he said.

The NSA said the SCO Charter also exhorts member nations to maintain and develop relations with other states and international organisations and to cooperate in the prevention of international conflicts and in their peaceful settlement.

"Excellencies, to my mind, if we follow these unexceptional principles, we can make a significant contribution to our regional security and indeed global security," he said.

Doval said terrorism and its financing were among the most serious threats to global peace and security and that all acts of terror, regardless of motivation, were unjustifiable.

"All countries should fulfil their obligations under counter-terrorism cooperation protocols, including UN Security Council resolutions 1267 and 1373 and successor resolutions, for the purpose of identifying and implementing sanctions against global terrorist entities," he said.

India became a member of the SCO in 2017, Doval said, adding that its ties with the member nations go back several centuries.

"Bonds of history, geography and culture make us natural partners. We are common stakeholders in peace, security, progress and prosperity of the region and we believe SCO can play a seminal role in this endeavour," Doval said.