Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the inaugural SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, bringing together member nations to foster cultural understanding and strengthen regional ties through shared heritage.

IMAGE: PM Modi attends the SCO Civilisation Forum in New Delhi, November 20, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum on Friday in New Delhi.

The three-day event, hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila, aims to celebrate shared civilisational heritage and promote cross-cultural cooperation among SCO member countries.

Delegates from various SCO nations, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the forum, which is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.

PM Modi visited exhibitions like the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion' and 'Astitva – The Essence of our Existence' prior to the inauguration ceremony.

The initiative builds upon a proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the inauguration ceremony of the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum that aims to celebrate the rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.

The three-day event is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila in New Delhi, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the event.

PM Modi Explores Cultural Exhibitions

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi visited the exhibition, the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll' which showcased an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

He later also visited the exhibition, titled 'Astitva – The Essence of our Existence', which offers an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrived at the Forum venue earlier and greeted various delegates.

India's Role As Host Nation

Hours before the inauguration of the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum hosted at the historic Purana Quila, the MEA on Friday said this is a "multilateral event within the SCO framework", for which invitations were extended to all members of the grouping, including Pakistan.

Delegates from various SCO member countries and other countries have gathered at the site of the centrally protected monument for the Forum, which is set to be inaugurated shortly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event is being hosted by the ministry of culture and the ministry of external affairs from November 20-22.

Understanding The SCO Framework

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilization Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, at New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon'ble Prime Minister," the MEA said in a post on X.

"China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are among the several countries that had confirmed participation in the forum," Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had announced on November 13 and said that he was "hopeful" that Pakistan would also attend the event.

Pakistan on November 14 had announced that Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik would participate in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Promoting Shared Heritage And Dialogue

The three-day forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.