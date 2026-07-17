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Schoolchildren among 3 dead as train hits pool car in Murshidabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 17, 2026 13:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A devastating train accident in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has claimed the lives of three individuals, including two school children, after a pool car was struck by a local train at an open level crossing, prompting an immediate investigation.

Murshidabad train accident

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Abhinav Phangcho Choudhury/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Three persons, including two school children, died in a train accident in Murshidabad, West Bengal.
  • A pool car carrying students was hit by a local train at an open level crossing near Karna Subarna Railway Station.
  • The accident occurred around 7 am, disrupting train services in the Azimganj-Katwa section.
  • An investigation team has been formed to determine the cause of the tragic incident.

Three persons, including two school children, died when a pool car they were travelling in was hit by a train in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning, an official said.

The accident occurred around 7 am at a level-crossing gate near the Karna Subarna Railway Station, the Eastern Railway official said.

 

Investigation Underway Into Tragic Incident

"The pool car, carrying the students to school, was crossing the rail lines at the level crossing gate near Karna Subarna station, about 48 km from Katwa, when the local train hit the vehicle," he said.

A 10-member team has rushed to the place to investigate the cause of the accident, the official told PTI.

The level crossing gate was reported to be open when the accident took place, he said.

Train services in the Azimganj-Katwa section of Eastern Railway's Howrah division were affected following the accident, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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train accident west bengalmurshidabad train crashpool car accidentlevel crossing accidentschool children deaths

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