A shocking incident in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, sees two school staff members booked for the alleged assault of a three-year-old pre-KG student, sparking public outrage and protests after CCTV footage purportedly revealed the child's hands were tied during the incident.

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Key Points Two school staff members, a teacher and an attendant, have been booked for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old pre-KG student in Tiruvarur.

The alleged assault involved tying the child's hands, and a video of the child with tied hands went viral.

The boy's parents discovered injuries, and CCTV footage purportedly showed the assault, leading to a police complaint.

Female attendant M Selvi has been arrested, while teacher R Backiyalakshmi is currently absconding.

The incident triggered back-to-back protests and a road blockade in Thiruthuraipoondi on Thursday, demanding action against those involved.

Two staff members of a school, including a teacher, have been booked for the alleged assault of a three-year-old boy in the institution after tying up his hands, police said on Thursday.

A video of the child, a pre-KG student, with his hands being tied up went viral.

Based on the complaint of the boy's parents, police registered a case against teacher R Backiyalakshmi (26) and female attendant M Selvi (55). While police have arrested Selvi, a search is underway for Baghiyalakshmi, who is absconding.

Investigation And Evidence

The boy's parents were shocked to find injuries on his body when he returned home from school a few days ago. Upon questioning, the child allegedly told them that a teacher and a female attendant had assaulted him.

The child's father, Gopinath later visited the school and checked the classroom CCTV footage, which purportedly showed his ward being assaulted with both his hands tied with a nylon rope. He recorded the footage on his mobile phone and lodged a complaint at the Thiruthuraipoondi police station seeking action against those responsible.

Public Outcry And Protests

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Thiruthuraipoondi on Thursday following back-to-back protests, including a road blockade and a demonstration at the private school over the alleged assault.

Members of the Valarum Tamizhagam party staged a road blockade demanding action against those involved in the incident and the management of the private school, disrupting traffic on the Thiruthuraipoondi-Tiruvarur road and causing inconvenience to motorists.

Subsequently, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) took out a rally from the Thiruthuraipoondi bus stand to the school. Entering the campus, they raised slogans condemning the school management.

A heated argument broke out between the police and the SFI protesters when personnel stopped the activists from trying to kick open the school's entrance gate to force their way inside. Police have been deployed at the spot to maintain security.