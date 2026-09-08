School Education Takes A Hit In Bihar Floods

Floods have forced hundreds of government schools across Bihar to shut, disrupting studies for thousands of students.

IMAGE: A school student wades through floodwater amid the rise in the Ganga's water level at Bind Toli, Patna, September 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Several flood-hit schools have remained closed for weeks after floodwaters entered premises or submerged access routes.

Authorities have proposed extra classes and temporary enrolment in nearby unaffected schools after floodwaters recede.

Class 10 students fear prolonged school closures could affect their preparation for board examinations early next year.

Nearly 2.7 million people across 12 Bihar districts are affected as major rivers continue flowing above danger levels.

Floods not only hit paddy-growing farmers and villagers during the ongoing monsoon season in rural Bihar, but also disrupted the studies of school-going children.

Floods submerged hundreds of government-run schools, wiht floodwaters entering classrooms, and leading to waterlogging on the main roads or streets leading to schools for days.

It forced authorities to temporarily close or shut down schools, disrupting the education of children.

This is not new in flood-prone Bihar as every year floods caused by rising water levels in major rivers -- Kosi, Gandak, Ganga, Bagmati, Sone, Ghagra -- badly hit school education, depriving thousands of students of education.

Take the case of Golu Kumar, 16, a student of Class 10 of Upgraded High School at Nayagaon under Parbatta block in Khagaria district.

"My school has been closed for over 15 days. School closure due to floods has badly affected my studies as I am preparing to appear in board examinations early next year but my syllabus is not completed. I am not alone, dozens of students in my class have been facing this challenge," says Golu.

Golu recalls that his schooling was disrupted last year also due to floods in the monsoon. "School education is disrupted annually during floods, students have to face the brunt," he adds.

Golu's views were echoed by his classmates Aditya Kumar and Krishna Kumar. "We are studying at home and trying to complete the syllabus," they say.

Golu's school headmaster Krishna Prasad admits that education was disrupted due to floods. "We were forced to close the school after floodwaters entered the school premises. We have no other option."

IMAGE: Flood-affected residents take shelter at a government school in Maner in Patna, September 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Bihar Schools Shut As Floods Rise

Education was disrupted in 17 schools in Parbatta block due to floods, says Prasad. This is confirmed by Dileep Kumar, headmaster of the middle school at Goriyasi in Nayagaon.

"Floods have disrupted education in my school, which has 507 enrolled students. The school has now been closed for two weeks."

Parbatta Block Education officer Rajnish Kumar says the authorities had information that flood water entered 11 schools and the routes of other schools were waterlogged.

"Soon after the floods recede, we will arrange special classes for students to help them complete syllabus in time."

About 41 schools were close in the riverine belt of Maner block, seven schools in Mokama belt, nearly a dozen in Danapur and Fatuha.

At Raghopur, which is hardly 20 to 25 km from Patna, floodwater entered several schools and disrupted education since last week.

"Not only flood water did enter schools, roads are also dangerously waterlogged. It is difficult to reach schools where floodwater has not entered because the routes to schools were 4 to 5 feet under water. All such schools were formally closed or informally declared closed in view of the safety of students," says Chandesgwar Yadav, a resident of Jamalpur village.

"This is an old problem here, school education is totally disrupted annually during floods. But the government has not made any alternative arrangements to help children to study in the village itself after floods disrupt their school education."

Another villager, Bhola Rai, whose son is a Class 8 student, says most of the students have not attended classes for the last 10 days because schools are submerged and the surrounding area is severely waterlogged.

In Bhajpur district, authorities have identified 187 flood-affected schools in seven blocks and directed the concerned local officials to enrol their students with nearby schools that were not affected by floods.

District Education Officer Manvender Kumar Rai says this arrangement was made from September 4 to 10 in view of the floods.

Similarly, in Nawagachia block in Bhagalpur district, the rising Kosi flooded the area, disrupting education in 26 schools.

IMAGE: School students wade through floodwaters amid the rise in the Ganga's water level at Bind Toli, Patna, September 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Floods Disrupt Education In Bihar

In Samastipur, education has come to a standstill in 45 schools due to floods following the rise in the Ganga's waters.

In Dighwara block in Saran district, following the rise in the Ganga, water submerged several schools.

A middle school at Siswa under Yogapatti block in West Champaran district has been closed since July 15 after floodwater entered its premises.

The headmaster of the school, Jagjivan Ram, says it has been more than 50 days since school education was disrupted.

Last month, more than 80 schools were closed in Begusarai district due to flood water that submerged them and their main route. It disrupted school education for over a week.

A senior officer in the education department in Patna says thousands of schoolgoing children from primary to middle and high school have been unable to continue their studies as floodwaters have submerged school buildings and waterlogged the main access routes for days.

IMAGE: Houses remain submerged in the Diyara area of Maner in Patna, September 6, 2026, as the Ganga continues to rise. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

With recurring annual floods, the state government has empowered district magistrates to decide on school closures in flood-affected areas under disaster management provisions.

The district officials in flood-hit areas have been directed to arrange boats to transport teachers and students.

Nearly 2.7 million people are affected by floods in 12 districts of Bihar. The current spell of floods has claimed the lives of 20 people so far.

The water level in major rivers like Ganga, Koshi and Gandak, are rising and flowing above the danger mark at a few places.

The Ganga's tributaries Punpun, Sone, and Dardha are swollen, submergng dozens of villages over a large area, displacing hundreds and badly affecting normal life.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff