Authorities in Dumka, Jharkhand, are investigating a shocking case where a 10-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by her private residential school's director, leading to the arrest of the warden and a manhunt for the absconding director.

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Key Points A 10-year-old student was allegedly sexually assaulted by the director of a private residential school in Dumka, Jharkhand.

The incident reportedly occurred on November 24 but came to light on Saturday when the victim reported it to the police.

Police arrested the school warden on Saturday for allegedly taking the minor to the accused director's residence.

An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and the BNS on November 28, and the director is currently absconding.

A medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

A 10-year-old student of a private residential school in Jharkhand's Dumka district was allegedly sexually assaulted by the institution's director at his residence, officials said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway In Dumka

Police arrested a woman, the school warden, for allegedly taking the minor to the 35-year-old accused director's residence in the Ramgarh police station area. The accused is absconding, an officer said.

"The incident took place on November 24 but came to light on Saturday when the victim, along with five to six of her friends, reached the police station and narrated her ordeal," Manish Kumar, officer-in-charge of the police station, told PTI.

Subsequently, police informed the victim's father and lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act and the BNS on November 28 based on his statement, the officer said.

"The girl was sexually exploited by the private school's director at his residence on November 24. After the incident was reported, police took immediate action and arrested the hostel warden on Saturday, while the director, who is the prime accused, is absconding," Jarmundi Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nawal Kishore Singh said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had allegedly made her undress and molested her. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted. The girl is a class 2 student at the school, Singh said.

Police have been conducting raids at several locations to apprehend the accused director of the missionary school, he added.