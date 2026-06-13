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Home  » News » Murder Shocks Shimla: School Administrator Shot Outside Campus

Murder Shocks Shimla: School Administrator Shot Outside Campus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 22:27 IST

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Police in Shimla have launched a major investigation after Meenakshi Mittal, a school administrator, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a private school in Sanjauli.

Key Points

  • Meenakshi Mittal, a school administrator, was fatally shot outside Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Shimla's Sanjauli.
  • Unidentified assailants opened fire, hitting Mittal in the head, leading to her immediate death.
  • Police have registered a murder case and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
  • Special police teams are actively searching for the accused, utilising CCTV footage and technical evidence.

A school administrator was shot dead outside the gate of a private school in Shimla's Sanjauli area on Saturday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Meenakshi Mittal, administrator of Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Housing Board Colony, Sanjauli.

Investigation Underway In Shimla Shooting

According to police, unidentified assailants arrived at the school around 7.30 pm and opened fire. Three rounds were allegedly fired, and Mittal sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She died on the spot.

 

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and secured the area. A forensic examination of the site was conducted and evidence was collected, officials said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation has been launched into all aspects of the incident. Special police teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the accused, while an extensive search operation is underway, police said.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and analysing other technical evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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