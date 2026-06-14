Former Civic Chief Arrested In Multi-Crore Solar Scam After Evading Capture

Former Arambagh Municipality Chairman Swapan Nandi, who allegedly shaved his moustache to evade arrest, has been apprehended in Kerala in connection with a multi-crore solar power project scam, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat civic corruption.

Key Points Former Arambagh Municipality Chairman Swapan Nandi was arrested in Kerala for alleged irregularities in a multi-crore solar power project.

Nandi reportedly shaved his moustache and absconded to evade arrest in connection with the Green City project scam.

The scam involves alleged financial irregularities in a project to install solar panels on educational institutions in Arambagh.

Three other accused, including a municipal engineer and a contractor, were previously arrested in the case.

Police investigation is ongoing, with Nandi's custodial interrogation expected to reveal further details about the financial transactions.

A former chairman of a civic body in West Bengal, who was on the run and had shaved his moustache to evade arrest in connection with alleged irregularities in a multi-crore solar power project, has been nabbed from Kerala, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Swapan Nandi, a former chairman of Arambagh Municipality, had been absconding after the investigation into the Green City project scam case gathered pace, he added.

Details of the Arrest and Evasion

The officer said that Nandi had altered his appearance, including shaving off his moustache, to avoid detection.

"However, our officers located him in Kerala and arrested him. We will seek his custody and confront him with the other accused already arrested in the case to establish the chain of decision-making and financial transactions," the police officer told PTI.

Three other accused in the case, a temporary engineer of the municipality, a temporary electrical supervisor and a contractor, had been arrested earlier.

The Green City Project Scam

The case relates to the Green City project under which Arambagh Municipality floated an e-tender for the installation of solar power panels on the rooftops of educational institutions in the area.

The project envisaged the installation of solar panels at three primary schools and child education centres, as well as 11 upper primary and higher secondary schools, with a targeted power generation capacity of 764.46 kilowatts.

The electricity generated was intended for use by the schools and for powering street lights maintained by the municipality.

Allegations of large-scale financial irregularities subsequently surfaced against the then municipal board, civic officials and Nandi.

A complaint was lodged by Trinamool Congress leader Samir Bhandari, who took charge as municipality chairman after Nandi was removed from the post.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Steps

A senior police officer said the investigation gained momentum in recent months, leading to the arrest of the three co-accused, and eventually Nandi.

"The probe is continuing, and more details are expected to emerge during custodial interrogation. We are examining all financial and administrative aspects of the project," the officer added.

Nandi had continued as a councillor even after stepping down as chairman. He was also associated with the state committee of the Trinamool Congress in the past.