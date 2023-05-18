News
SC upholds TN's jallikattu, Maharashtra's bullock cart race

SC upholds TN's jallikattu, Maharashtra's bullock cart race

Source: PTI
May 18, 2023 11:58 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing bull-taming sport "jallikattu" in the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu's jallikattu. Photograph: ANI Photo

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, which delivered a unanimous verdict, also upheld the validity of the Maharashtra law allowing bullock-cart races.

 

"Jallikattu", also known "eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing "Jallikattu" and bullock-cart races.

Source: PTI
 
