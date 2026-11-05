SC transfers Azam Khan's bail plea to Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's bail plea in a fresh money laundering case, transferring the high-profile matter to the Allahabad high court for a hearing on November 16.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan waves following his release from Rampur jail, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, October 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain Azam Khan's bail plea in a fresh money laundering case.

The apex court transferred the petition to the Allahabad High Court, urging it to hear the matter on November 16.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal alleged malafide intent by the ED, claiming the arrest was politically motivated for elections.

Khan was produced before a special Ghaziabad court on November 1 regarding the Jauhar Trust money laundering case.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31, shortly after his release on bail in a dual PAN card case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea seeking bail in a fresh money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Azam Khan's Bail Plea Transferred

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi transferred Khan's petition to the Allahabad high court and urged its Chief Justice to post the matter for hearing before a division bench on November 16.

The top court also asked the high court to pass interim orders on Khan's plea on November 16 itself.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, alleged malafide in the ED's action and said that just when he was to be released, he was arrested.

"They just want me to be inside during the election," he said.

The 78-year-old SP veteran was on November 1 produced before the special Ghaziabad court in connection with the money laundering case related to the Jauhar Trust, Khan's lawyer had said.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in the money laundering case shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from the Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN card case.