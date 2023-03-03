News
SC to set up 3-judge bench to hear girls' plea to take exams with hijab

SC to set up 3-judge bench to hear girls' plea to take exams with hijab

Source: PTI
March 03, 2023 12:42 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday said it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a plea of Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab.

IMAGE: Muslim women hold a protest in support of wearing the hijab in educational institutions, at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

”I will create a bench,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala when a woman lawyer sought urgent hearing of the plea saying girls are on the verge of losing another academic year as the exams are being held in government schools which are not permitting wearing of headscarf.

 

Initially, the CJI said the matter will be listed for hearing after Holi vacations.

The examinations are scheduled to be held after five days, the lawyer said, adding, ”They have missed one year. They will miss another year.”

On being told by the bench that the matter has been mentioned on the last day before the vacation, the lawyer said it has been mentioned twice earlier.

Without specifying the date, the bench then said it will create the bench.

The matter was last mentioned for urgent hearing by lawyer Shadan Farasat on behalf of the students.

The court had said it will take a call on listing a plea for allowing Muslim girl students to sit for examinations in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab.

Following the apex court's split verdict on the issue of ban on sporting the Islamic headscarf in educational institutions in Karnataka, girls in hijab are not being permitted to take the exams scheduled to begin from March 9, the bench was told.

On March 15, 2022, the high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
