HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to regain full strength with appointment of 3 judges

SC to regain full strength with appointment of 3 judges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 30, 2025 00:04 IST

Three judges, including two high court chief justices, were appointed to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its full working strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice of India for a brief period.

Supreme Court judge Justice Bela M Trivedi is set to superannuate on June 9, which means a fresh vacancy will arise in the top court.

 

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

Their names were recommended against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Anjaria took oath as the chief justice of Karnataka High Court on February 25, 2024.

Earlier, he was elevated as additional judge, Gujarat High Court, on November 21, 2011 and confirmed as permanent judge on September 6, 2013.

Born on March 23, 1965 at Ahmedabad, Justice Anjaria obtained a Master's degree in law in 1989 from University School of Law, Ahmedabad.

He started law practice in the Gujarat High Court from August 1988 and conducted matters involving constitutional issues and all categories of civil cases, labour and service.

Justice Bishnoi took oath as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

He was appointed additional judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013, and took oath as a permanent judge of the high court on January 7, 2015.

Born on March 26, 1964 in Jodhpur, Justice Bishnoi was enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989. He practised law at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal at Jodhpur.

Born on April 7, 1965, Justice Chandurkar joined the Bar on July 21, 1988, after obtaining a law degree.

Justice Chandurkar shifted to Nagpur in 1992 and practised in various courts. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Collegium recommends elevation of 3 HC judges to SC
Collegium recommends elevation of 3 HC judges to SC
'The Judiciary Is Like A Black Hole'
'The Judiciary Is Like A Black Hole'
SC Judges Prefer Safe Investments...
SC Judges Prefer Safe Investments...
Day after mother's passing, SC judge delivers 11 verdicts
Day after mother's passing, SC judge delivers 11 verdicts
'Judges are not free of fear'
'Judges are not free of fear'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Cake Collection: 8 Easy But Scrumptious Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

webstory image 3

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

VIDEOS

Rashmika redefines elegance with her stunning look1:00

Rashmika redefines elegance with her stunning look

Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in a stunning black bodycon dress1:00

Pragya Jaiswal sizzles in a stunning black bodycon dress

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit - WATCH1:34

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit -...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD