SC to hear Shiv Sena-UBT plea on Speaker's order on rebel MPs

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a crucial plea from the Shiv Sena-UBT challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval of the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde faction, raising significant questions about anti-defection laws.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in New Delhi, July 22, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court has agreed to hear Shiv Sena-UBT's challenge against Lok Sabha Speaker's merger approval.

Six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs merged with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The UBT faction contends the merger constitutes defection under anti-defection laws.

Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice to respondents, including the Speaker's office.

The matter is scheduled for hearing after two weeks, indicating ongoing legal scrutiny of political mergers.

The Supreme Court on July 22, Wednesday, agreed to hear a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-UBT challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's approval to the merger of its six MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notice on the plea and sought responses from the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and other respondents.

"Issue notice," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Legal Challenge To Political Merger

Ahead of the monsoon session, the Speaker on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena-UBT tickets, of whom six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

The Shiv Sena-UBT had argued before the Speaker that their rebel MPs should be disqualified as the defections fall under the anti-defection law.