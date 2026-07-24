SC to hear pleas on police excesses on July 27

The Supreme Court is set to address serious allegations of police excesses against students protesting the NEET paper leak, with a crucial hearing scheduled for July 27.

IMAGE: A protester is dragged away by the police, New Delhi, July 20, 2026 . Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Supreme Court to hear petitions regarding alleged police excesses on NEET paper leak protesters.

The hearing is scheduled for July 27, addressing concerns over student safety during demonstrations.

Widespread student protests have occurred across several states against the NEET paper leak.

A recent protest in Delhi on July 20 saw clashes between students and security personnel.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam leak.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 27 two separate petitions alleging police excesses on students protesting against the NEET paper leak.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned the matter. Urging the bench to list the matter for hearing, Sankaranarayanan said both the pleas have been filed and they have been numbered by the apex court registry.

Nationwide Protests Over NEET Paper Leak

Students have been staging protests in several states against the paper leak.

The Cockroach Janta Party-led march on July 20 in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET exam leak issue.