HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17

SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship Act on Feb 17

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2025 15:01 IST

x

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas relating to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, on February 17.

IMAGE: The top court through its December 12 order effectively stalled proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking survey to ascertain original religious character of 10 mosques, including the Gyanvapi in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura and Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, where four persons' lives were snuffed out in clashes last year. Photograph: / Rediff.com

As per the causelist for February 17 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan is slated to hear the matter.

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

 

However, the dispute relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya was kept out of its purview.

Some of the pleas filed in the apex court have challenged the validity of certain provisions of the 1991 law.

On January 2, the top court agreed to examine a plea filed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking effective implementation of the places of worship law.

On December 12 last year, a bench headed by the chief justice, while acting on a batch of pleas relating to the 1991 law, restrained all courts from entertaining fresh suits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending cases seeking to reclaim religious places, particularly mosques and dargahs.

The bench was hearing petitions, including the lead plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging various provisions of the 1991 law.

The top court through its December 12 order effectively stalled proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking survey to ascertain original religious character of 10 mosques, including the Gyanvapi in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura and Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, where four persons' lives were snuffed out in clashes last year.

"As the matter is sub judice before this court, we deem it appropriate to direct that, though fresh suits may be filed, no suits would be registered and no proceedings shall be undertaken therein till further orders of this court," it had said.

The top court also said the primary issue that arises for consideration was with regard to Sections 3 and 4 of the 1991 Act and its contours, as well as the width and expanse of the said provisions.

While Section 3 deals with barring conversion of places of worship, Section 4 pertains to declaration as to the religious character of certain places of worship and bar of jurisdiction of courts, etc.

There are several cross petitions which seek strict implementation of the 1991 law to maintain communal harmony and to preserve the present status of mosques, sought to be reclaimed by Hindus on the ground that they were temples before invaders razed them.

Various Muslim parties, including the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, moved the apex court to oppose several pending petitions that challenge the constitutional validity of the 1991 law.

The mosque committee listed a series of contentious claims made over the years concerning various mosques and dargahs (shrines), including the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura, the Quwwat-ul-Islam Masjid near Delhi's Qutub Minar, and the Kamal Maula mosque in Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Centre delaying Worship Act reply: Mosque panel to SC
Centre delaying Worship Act reply: Mosque panel to SC
Can rising temple-mosque disputes shape UP polls?
Can rising temple-mosque disputes shape UP polls?
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
Loudspeakers not essential for any religion: HC
Loudspeakers not essential for any religion: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Mohammad Rafi Romantic Songs

webstory image 2

10 Actresses Who Played Marathi Queens

webstory image 3

When Usha Vance Bowled Us Over

VIDEOS

Maharashta CM Fadnavis's daughter Divija at Maha Kumbh0:26

Maharashta CM Fadnavis's daughter Divija at Maha Kumbh

PM Modi back in Delhi after concluding his France, US trip2:50

PM Modi back in Delhi after concluding his France, US trip

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida2:52

Trump departs for Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD