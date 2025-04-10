HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 13:04 IST

x

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the apex court website, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are also part of the bench for hearing the pleas.

The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter.

 

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

The central government on Tuesday notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 which was passed by Parliament last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Waqf Act comes into force as SC set to hear pleas
Waqf Act comes into force as SC set to hear pleas
AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armbands during juma to protest Waqf Bill
AIMPLB urges Muslims to wear black armbands during juma to protest Waqf Bill
'We Were Shocked By JD-U's Stand On Waqf Bill'
'We Were Shocked By JD-U's Stand On Waqf Bill'
Two Muslim leaders quit JD-U over party's support to Waqf bill
Two Muslim leaders quit JD-U over party's support to Waqf bill
Petitioners seek urgent listing of Waqf pleas, SC to decide
Petitioners seek urgent listing of Waqf pleas, SC to decide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sugarless Orange Mousse: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Popular Jaya Prada Songs

webstory image 3

10 Things That Malaika Loves

VIDEOS

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD