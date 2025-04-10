SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the apex court website, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are also part of the bench for hearing the pleas.

The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

The central government on Tuesday notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 which was passed by Parliament last week.