The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial plea regarding social media videos of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck, accused of interfering in India's domestic politics by allegedly using an anti-government slogan at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to hear a plea for the removal of social media videos showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck allegedly using the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod".

The plea alleges Filibeck interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and supporting the opposition at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed sought urgent intervention, highlighting Filibeck's alleged abusive slogan and intervention in the Indian democratic system.

Filibeck had praised Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean electoral rolls and mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking the removal of videos on social media of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck allegedly raising the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

Supreme Court To Hear Urgent Plea

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The CJI said the plea would be listed for hearing on Friday.

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed sought urgent intervention, alleging that Filibeck, Secretary-General of Party of European Socialists (PES), had interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the opposition while addressing the summit.

The CJI asked the lawyer to raise elaborate arguments when the matter is taken up by the bench concerned.

Allegations Of Political Interference

"May I pray for urgency in this matter? A programme was conducted in Telangana under the aegis of the Government of Telangana and some foundations, including Samruddha Bharat Foundation... One person from Italy, My Lords, represents the Party of European Socialists. He directly intervened in the Indian democratic system and used a very abusive slogan," the lawyer said.

Filibeck triggered a political controversy with his alleged remarks at the summit held on November 13 and 14.

He praised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and referred to his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

Filibeck also mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy had to be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it.

"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests; 'one person, one vote'.

"His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'. The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India," Filibeck had said at the summit.