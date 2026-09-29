SC to hear plea on ECI Gyanesh Kumar's functioning

The Supreme Court is set to examine a crucial petition next week, raising significant questions about the Election Commission of India's decision-making process and the requirement for unanimity among its members.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

Key Points The Supreme Court will hear a petition next week challenging the Election Commission of India's decision-making process.

The petition raises doubts about whether decisions by the multi-member ECI are always unanimous, as per statutory requirements.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh highlighted the need for unanimous or majority decisions within the Election Commission.

The plea stems from reports alleging that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to certain electoral roll decisions.

The Election Commission clarified that the objections concerned an officer on deputation, not broader policy or IT division matters.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a petition which raised doubts over the decisions taken by the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Examining ECI Decision-Making Process

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who mentioned the matter, told the bench that as per the statutory scheme, decisions of the multi-member Election Commission have to be unanimous or by majority.

"The way the Election Commission is functioning, there is serious doubt over whether the decisions are unanimous," he submitted.

The plea comes in the backdrop of a report in the Indian Express which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi Sandhu had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation

However, the poll panel had said in a statement that the letters sent by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary pertained to an officer on deputation, rather than policy or IT division matters.