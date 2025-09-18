HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC to hear plea on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

SC to hear plea on Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

September 18, 2025 11:50 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara this year.

IMAGE: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. Photograph: @BanuMushtaq/X

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was urged that the festival will start on September 22 and the matter needed to be heard urgently.

"A non-Hindu has been allowed to perform Agreshwari puja at Mysuru temple on September 22 in Karnataka," a lawyer said, adding that the matter be listed for hearing. "Ok," the CJI said.

 

On September 15, the Karnataka high court dismissed petitions challenging the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities.

The high court refused to entertain four PILs, including one filed by former BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha, stating that the petitioners failed to demonstrate any constitutional or legal violation.

"We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. The petitions stand dismissed," the bench said.

The Mysuru district administration on September 3 formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including the opposition BJP.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mushtaq made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Kannada".

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami' on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns at the Chamundeshwari temple.

RELATED STORIES

HC dismisses pleas against Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq
The Priyanka Chopra speech that caused India's latest outrage
SC declines to halt global Ayyappa devotee meet in Kerala
Film ridiculing religions, inciting hatred can't be allowed: HC
'Go and ask the deity': SC rejects plea for restoring Vishnu idol in Khajuraho

