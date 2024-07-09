News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea for probe into Hathras stampede: CJI

SC to hear plea for probe into Hathras stampede: CJI

Source: PTI
July 09, 2024 13:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a date of hearing has been accorded to a PIL seeking probe into the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead.

IMAGE: Victims of the Hathras stampede receive medical treatment at the hospital. Photograph: Mohammed Zakir/ANI Photo

"I have ordered listing of the plea yesterday itself," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said when PIL petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned his petition for urgent hearing. 

 

The PIL sought the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to probe the stampede.

It also sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the July 2 incident and to initiate legal action against the authorities, officials and others for their negligent conduct.

The stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras on Tuesday last left 121 people dead.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the satsang conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
