Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea against UP's Kanwar Yatra eateries order on Monday

SC to hear plea against UP's Kanwar Yatra eateries order on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2024 20:34 IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea against the Uttar Pradesh government's order that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners.

IMAGE: Kanwariyas in Jabalpur carry metal pots filled with water from the Narmada during their annual Kanwar Yatra, July 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti is likely to hear the plea filed by NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights.

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended the controversial order across the state.

 

The order issued by the Muzaffarnagar police earlier this week has been slammed by opposition parties and some members of the ruling NDA at the Centre, who say it targets Muslim traders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
