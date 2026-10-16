SC to hear plea against Rahul Gandhi for pushing pregnant journalist

The Supreme Court is set to hear a significant application alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist during a protest march to the apex court on October 12, sparking concerns over conduct during demonstrations.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, New Delhi, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an application alleging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist during a march on October 12.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia mentioned the matter, stating the journalist was three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised.

The apex court will hear the application either on October 26 or October 27.

The October 12 march, led by Gandhi and other opposition leaders, was to file a plea regarding alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also issued notices to Gandhi and other leaders concerning the October 12 march.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an application, which alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the apex court on October 12.

Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which said it would be heard either on October 26 or October 27.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, said an application has been filed in a pending petition.

"A female journalist was manhandled on the court premises," Bhatia said.

On Thursday, Bhatia urged the bench to also consider the case of the pregnant journalist, who, he said, was allegedly pushed by Rahul Gandhi on the apex court premises during the October 12 march.

"A lady journalist was pushed by Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court precincts. She was three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised," Bhatia argued, adding that the apex court may take cognisance of the matter.

Supreme Court's Response And Related Cases

The bench had asked Bhatia to file a petition in this regard, saying it would consider the issue.

On Thursday, the top court heard a batch of pleas related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi protests, the October 12 march to the apex court and alleged assault on journalists and lawyers.

The top court had directed that no coercive action be taken against a woman journalist, against whom a case has been filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near the Jantar Mantar.

Context Of The October 12 March

On October 12, Gandhi and several prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by their supporters, reached the Supreme Court to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The national capital has witnessed several protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The top court on Thursday issued notices to Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress party and others on a plea against the October 12 march.