SC to hear PIL seeking alternative to Jantar Mantar as protest site

The Supreme Court is set to scrutinise a PIL challenging Jantar Mantar's continued use as a protest site in New Delhi, addressing concerns over resident inconvenience and essential service disruptions.

IMAGE: People celebrate the resignation Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Supreme Court to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding Jantar Mantar's suitability as a protest venue.

The PIL contends that protests at Jantar Mantar cause inconvenience to local residents and disrupt essential services.

The Chief Justice noted concerns about access and movement issues at the protest site.

Notices have been issued to the Centre and other authorities to obtain instructions on the issues raised.

The court declined to comment on a proposed political march, stating authorities know how to handle such events.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a PIL contending that the Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital was no longer a suitable venue for protests as they cause inconvenience to local residents and disrupt essential services.

A bench comprising Chief Justice and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea filed by Satish Chand Kaushik.

It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the authorities on the issues raised.

Concerns Over Public Inconvenience And Access

The petition seeks an alternative arrangement for holding demonstrations, saying protests at Jantar Mantar create difficulties for local residents and disrupt the supply of essential goods and medical services.

During the hearing, the CJI said that the petition raised concerns relating to access and movement in the area.

"It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately," the CJI said.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner also referred to a proposed political march, submitting that "Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence," and said that "another July 20 incident should be avoided".

Responding to the submission, the bench declined to comment on the proposed event.

"They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it)," the CJI said.

The matter has been directed to be listed separately.