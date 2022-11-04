News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear PIL on Delhi's air pollution on Nov 10

SC to hear PIL on Delhi's air pollution on Nov 10

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 13:04 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

 

"Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation,” the lawyer said, adding that, ”Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning.”

”List it on November 10,” the CJI said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
