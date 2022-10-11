News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear petitions against talaq-e-hasan in January 2023

SC to hear petitions against talaq-e-hasan in January 2023

Source: PTI
October 11, 2022 17:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday admitted the pleas seeking talaq-e-hasan and all other forms of "unilateral extrajudicial divorce" to be declared unconstitutional.

'Talaq-e-hasan' is a form of divorce among Muslims by which a man can dissolve the marriage by pronouncing the word talaq once every month over a three-month period.

A three-judge bench headed by Justices S K Kaul asked the Centre, National Commission for Women, National Human Rights Commission and others to file their responses within four weeks.

"Counsel for the private respondent (husband) has entered appearance and seeks to affirm that he is not agreeable to settlement even on issue of further alimony. List in the third week of January for final hearing," the bench, also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath, said.

 

The apex court was hearing three separate petitions, including the one filed by Ghaziabad resident Benazeer Heena, who claimed to be victims of unilateral extrajudicial talaq-e-hasan.

They have also sought a direction to the Centre to frame the guidelines for gender and religion-neutral and uniform grounds of divorce and procedure for all citizens.

The top court had earlier impeached the husbands of the petitioners and sought their response to the pleas filed by them.

When the hearing commenced today, the lawyer appearing for Benazeer's husband informed the court that no settlement was possible in the dispute with his wife.

The bench then asked the parties to file their responses and said it will hear the case in the third week of January 2023.

The top court had in August said its primary focus is to provide relief to two women, who claimed to be victims of talaq-e-hasan, before deciding the constitutional validity of this form of divorce.

Under talaq-e-hasan, a divorce gets formalised after the third utterance of the word talaq in the third month if cohabitation has not resumed during this period. However, if cohabitation resumes after the first or second utterance of talaq, the parties are assumed to have reconciled.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC no to urgent hearing on plea against talaq-e-hasan
SC no to urgent hearing on plea against talaq-e-hasan
'It is too early to say if Muslims will vote for Congress'
'It is too early to say if Muslims will vote for Congress'
SC bans 'unconstitutional' instant talaq in 3:2 verdict
SC bans 'unconstitutional' instant talaq in 3:2 verdict
Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with full state honours
Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated with full state honours
'Amar Akbar Anthony was a fluke hit'
'Amar Akbar Anthony was a fluke hit'
PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Delhi
PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Delhi
Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?
Should third umpire rule on player obstruction?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, says SC

Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, says SC

HC issues notice to husband in talaq-e-hasan case

HC issues notice to husband in talaq-e-hasan case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances