News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear on Mar 20 Telangana govt plea on pending bills with governor

SC to hear on Mar 20 Telangana govt plea on pending bills with governor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 15, 2023 01:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition filed by the Telangana government seeking directions to the state governor to clear 10 pending bills which have been passed by legislative assembly but are awaiting gubernatorial assent.

IMAGE: elangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Photograph: / Rediff.com

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the plea, after senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned it for urgent listing, saying several bills of public importance are stuck.

 

The bench said it will hear the plea on March 20.

The state government has said in its petition it is constrained to move the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution in view of a "constitutional impasse" created on account of refusal of the governor to act on several bills passed by the state legislature.

It said Article 200 of the Constitution empowers the governor to either give assent to a bill passed by the state legislature, or to withhold the assent, or reserve the bill for consideration of the President.

"This power has to be exercised as soon as possible," it said.

The state government said several bills passed by the assembly including the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) bill, 2022, Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) Amendment bill, 2022 and Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 are awaiting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's nod.

Soundararajan, a former chief of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, is locked in a running feud with the BRS government in Telangana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
KCR skips reception of Modi at airport, BJP fumes
KCR skips reception of Modi at airport, BJP fumes
On R-Day, BRS govt vs T'gana guv surfaces again
On R-Day, BRS govt vs T'gana guv surfaces again
'Governorships should be abolished'
'Governorships should be abolished'
Russia's Su-27 collides with US drone over Black Sea
Russia's Su-27 collides with US drone over Black Sea
VCs should be appointed as per law: Calcutta HC
VCs should be appointed as per law: Calcutta HC
Real Madrid to go on offensive against Liverpool
Real Madrid to go on offensive against Liverpool
Soccer: 2026 FIFA WC to have record number of matches
Soccer: 2026 FIFA WC to have record number of matches
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Telangana guv accuses KCR govt of tapping her phones

Telangana guv accuses KCR govt of tapping her phones

Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP

Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances