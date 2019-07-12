K'taka crisis: SC asks speaker to maintain status quo

Last updated on: July 12, 2019 14:03 IST

IMAGE: Karnataka assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar addresses a press conference after meeting with rebel MLAs at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on July 11, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court asked the Karnataka assembly speaker on Friday to maintain status quo on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel Congress and Janata Dal-Secular MLAs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter pertaining to the Karnataka political crisis for further hearing on July 16.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, specifically mentioned in the order that Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar would neither decide the issue of resignation nor that of the disqualification of the rebel MLAs to enable the court to decide the larger issues raised during the hearing of the matter.

The bench noted in its order that the issue of maintainability of the rebel MLAs' petition under Article 32 of the Constitution was raised by the speaker and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Further, the bench noted that senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, had countered the speaker's submission that the disqualification plea of the ruling coalition in the southern state had to be decided before taking up the issue of resignation of the lawmakers.

The bench said taking all these aspects and the incomplete facts before it into consideration, there was a need for further hearing.

"In view of the weighty issue that have arisen, we are of the view that the matter be considered by us on Tuesday. We are of the view that the status quo as of today with regard to the prevailing situation be maintained. Neither the issue of resignation nor that of disqualification be decided till Tuesday," the bench said.