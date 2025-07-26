HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea on July 28

SC to hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea on July 28

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 20:41 IST

x

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Allahabad high court judge Yashwant Varma's plea seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih is likely to hear the plea.

Justice Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

 

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry 'reversed the burden of proof', requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him.

Alleging that the panel's findings were based on a preconceived narrative, Justice Varma said the inquiry timelines were driven solely by the urge to conclude proceedings swiftly, even at the expense of 'procedural fairness'.

The petition contended that the inquiry panel drew adverse findings without affording him a full and fair hearing.

A report of the inquiry panel probing the incident had said that Justice Varma and his family members had covert or active control over the store room where a huge cache of half-burnt cash was found following a fire incident, proving his misconduct which is serious enough to seek his removal.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana high court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad high court.

Acting on the report, then CJI Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommending the judge's impeachment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Motion to remove Justice Varma not admitted in RS
Motion to remove Justice Varma not admitted in RS
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Where Is The Evidence Against Justice Varma?'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
'Justice Varma Must Be Impeached Or Resign'
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'
'Media Frenzy Has Ruined Justice Varma's Reputation'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar1:08

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar

PM Modi, President Muizzu plant sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative 0:44

PM Modi, President Muizzu plant sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa...

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12 years2:59

Akshay Kumar makes dazzling comeback on ramp after 12 years

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD