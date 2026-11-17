The Supreme Court is set to hear a crucial plea on December 9 from Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, challenging alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, raising significant questions about electoral transparency and decision-making.

IMAGE: Congress supporters hold placards and raise slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls during a protest march towards Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, November 1, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court will hear pleas on December 9 regarding alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders have sought to put 48 written questions (interrogatories) to the Election Commission on its decision-making process for the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR).

The petitioners question if SIR decisions were taken collectively by the EC or unilaterally by the CEC, and raised concerns about modifications to online Form 6 and electoral-roll databases.

The Election Commission, in its counter-affidavit of October 26, defended the SIR, stating decisions were unanimous and no changes were made to statutory voter registration forms.

Previous reports from September 25 indicated that two Election Commissioners had objected multiple times over the last 10 months to SIR decisions issued without their knowledge.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on December 9 a batch of pleas, including the one filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which was scheduled to hear the petitions during the day, adjourned the hearing as a part-heard matter would be taken up in the post-lunch session.

The CJI said a special bench would also assemble at 3.30 pm to hear another matter.

INDIA Bloc Seeks Answers From Election Commission

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal referred to an application filed by Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders seeking a nod to put 48 written questions to the Election Commission on the decision-making process in the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We are asking for some interrogatories from the Election Commission. In the meantime, they may respond to it," Sibal said.

"We are fixing a date. We will hear your application on interrogatories also and then will take a call," the CJI said.

Key Questions On Electoral Roll Revision

In the application filed in his pending petition, Gandhi and others have sought sworn responses from the Deputy Election Commissioner, who had filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit, the CEC and the two Election Commissioners on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the Commission's online electoral registration systems.

The plea questioned whether decisions concerning the nationwide SIR were actually taken by the EC as a collective body or whether the CEC exercised EC's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other ECs.

Gandhi and others also raised questions about the absence of a recorded EC's decision authorising the nationwide exercise, modifications to online Form 6, and the functioning of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases, which the petitioners have described as centralised and opaque.

The application sought a direction that the questions, known as interrogatories, be answered on affidavit by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and the poll body's Director General (IT).

Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court's permission.

Besides Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule, ET Mohammed Basheer, Thol Thirumavalavan and Sajjat Ahmad Kichloo are the co-petitioners in the case.

Election Commission Defends Its Actions

The petitioners said the EC's counter affidavit of October 26 "rests upon bare assertion". The affidavit claimed the SIR orders were issued on unanimous decisions but did not identify any decision or file, they said.

The EC, in its 248-page response to the petitions against the CEC and the decisions taken by it, defended the SIR.

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll body said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

"The attempt to cast aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the EC, said.

The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the poll body.

Background Of Allegations And Objections

Prior to this, on October 15, a bench headed by the CJI had directed the EC and its chief to respond to pleas by Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

The pleas were filed after The Indian Express reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.