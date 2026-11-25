The Supreme Court is set to address a contempt plea against the Tamil Nadu government for its alleged failure to comply with a directive to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill, raising questions about religious practices and state authority.

IMAGE: The ceremonial lamp was lit at its traditional location at Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam atop a Thirupparankundram hillock. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear a contempt plea and peruse the status report of the Tamil Nadu government regarding the non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp.

Petitioners are seeking action against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly failing to comply with the Supreme Court's directions to light the lamp.

The state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force and customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.

The latest developments follow the Tamil Nadu government's failure to implement the top court's November 21 order, which permitted the lamp to be lit on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear the contempt plea and peruse the status report of the Tamil Nadu government over the issue of non-lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

Contempt Plea Against Tamil Nadu Government

The contempt plea urged initiation of action against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly failing to comply with its directions on lighting of the lamp.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the state government informed the bench that he was required to file a status report detailing the developments in the matter and urged the bench to take it up, pointing out that the traditional lamp had, unfortunately, not been lit at Deepathoon.

A senior advocate, appearing for the petitioner seeking permission to light the lamp, termed the developments "most unfortunate".

Allegations Of Non-Compliance And State's Stance

He submitted that the state government had informed the Madras High Court that prohibitory orders were in force and that customary practices did not permit the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.

Alleging deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, the petitioner's counsel argued that the flame should have been carried to Deepathoon and the lamp lit there.

He also pointed out that the state government had repeatedly assured the high court, until the last moment, that it would comply with the court's directions.

The counsel urged the bench to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned, alleging that the state government had circumvented the apex court's directions.

He also referred to the review petition filed by the state government.

Supreme Court's Previous Order And Ongoing Dispute

When the senior advocate indicated that the petitioners would move a contempt petition, the bench said, "File it, and then we will see."

The latest developments follow the Tamil Nadu government's failure to implement the top court's November 21 order permitting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The dispute centres on the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop location and the state authorities' objections to implementing the direction, citing law-and-order restrictions and customary practices.