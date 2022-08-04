News
SC to decide on referring Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench

SC to decide on referring Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 04, 2022 13:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Eknath Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a Constitution Bench.

 

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges Constitution Bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
