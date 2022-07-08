News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy' on July 11: Uddhav

SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy' on July 11: Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 08, 2022 16:08 IST
Amid a tussle with the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to claim the party's poll symbol, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that the 'bow and arrow' symbol will remain with the original party.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: PTI Photo

He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said the change of power in the state could have happened with grace and in a dignified manner in 2019 and not with 'betrayal' as was done last week.

 

He was referring to the Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party's parting of ways after the 2019 assembly poll results over the issue of rotational chief minister.

Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and 'abused' him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

"You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said without naming Shinde.

He said the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on July 11 will decide not just the future of Shiv Sena but also the future of Indian democracy.

The apex court is scheduled to give its decision on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Thackeray said he has consulted constitutional experts, who told him that there can be a split in the legislature party, but the original party stays and cannot be finished.

"The legislature party and original party are two different entities. There should be no confusion over the symbol. Shiv sainiks should rest assured that the bow and arrow symbol will remain with us," he said.

Thackeray also said he would take a decision which candidate to support for the presidential election after consulting the party MPs.

