The Supreme Court is actively ensuring that all eligible citizens in Delhi, especially those whose names were omitted, have seamless access to re-register during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, highlighting the critical importance of voter inclusion.

FILE IMAGE: BLOs conduct a door-to-door Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and a voter enumeration drive at BK Dutt Colony, in New Delhi, June 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court on Thursday prioritised ensuring access for electors whose names were struck out from Delhi's draft voter list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Election Commission has revised the SIR schedule, allowing claims and objections until November 25, with the final roll to be published on December 22.

The court noted the EC's provision for downloading blank enumeration forms and will take stock of the matter on December 2.

The apex court previously questioned the omission of 47 lakh names from Delhi's draft rolls and the requirement for previously enrolled voters to file Form 6 for re-inclusion.

The court has asked the Election Commission for details on applications received for Form 6, Form 7, and Form 8 in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was more concerned with access to include electors whose names were struck out in the draft voter list during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi after it was informed that the Election Commission has now said that people can download blank enumeration forms from its website and fill them.

On August 31, the Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Delhi, reporting that approximately 47 lakh names had been omitted from a pre-revision electorate of around 1.45 crore.

The poll panel on October 29 had revised the schedule for the SIR exercise in five states and Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers (CEOs).

Revised Schedule For Voter Enrolment

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15 and the final roll will be published on December 22.

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the poll panel to place in the public domain the list of electors who were issued notices during the SIR exercise in Delhi along with specific reasons for each notice.

The bench was informed by advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for activist Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri who are petitioners in the case, that the Election Commission has now said that people can download blank enumeration forms from its website and fill them.

"So do it. The question is utilisation of this window," the bench said.

Supreme Court's Focus On Voter Access

Observing that the schedule has been revised, the bench said it would take a stock of the matter on December 2.

"We are more concerned with the access to include the names. Enumeration form is one such pathway," the bench observed.

Bhushan said the apex court may direct the poll panel to put out the details of how many have applied for Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 and what has been done by the Election Commission.

The bench asked the counsel appearing for the Election Commission to give the details of how many have applied for Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 in Delhi.

Understanding Voter Application Forms

While Form 6 is the application form for new voters while Form 7 pertains to voter application form for objection for proposed inclusion/ deletion of name in the existing electoral roll.

Form 8 is the voter application form for shifting of residence/ correction of entries in the existing electoral roll or replacement of Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)/ marking of Person with Disability (PwD).

Ensuring Every Eligible Voter's Right

While hearing the plea on October 28, the top court observed that the right to vote is vital and it cannot be forfeited even if a voter is absent.

The apex court had asked the poll panel to devise a mechanism to reach out to 47 lakh of 1.45 crore Delhi voters whose names were struck out in the draft voter list during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

The top court had also questioned the poll panel on the requirement for previously enrolled voters, whose names are omitted from the draft rolls, to file Form 6 meant for the first-time enrolment to seek inclusion.

The petitioners have recently filed an application in the matter seeking to extend the existing timeline for the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi to ensure that no eligible elector is deprived of the opportunity to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.