SC slams K'taka govt, paves way for Kamal's Thug Life release in state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Karnataka government over actor Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life not being released in the state, saying mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take to the streets.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan said rule of law has to be established and guns cannot be put to people's head to stop them from watching the movie.

The top court gave one day's time to the Karnataka government to apprise it about the release of the movie in the state, saying once a film has got the Central Board of Film Certification clearance, it has to be released in all the state.

The bench said if Haasan has said anything inconvenient it cannot be taken as a gospel truth and the enlightened people of Karnataka should have debated and said he was wrong.

The top court was also critical of the high court's recent observations seeking an apology over Haasan's remark over Kannada language, and said it has no business to seek an apology.

The bench transferred the case related to the movie pending before the high court to the apex court and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

Thug Life released in cinema halls across the country on June 5.

The Tamil movie, which reunites Haasan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's Nayakan, could not be released in Karnataka after the 70-year-old's comments about Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by one M Mahesh Reddy challenging the non release of the movie in Karnataka.

The high court had strongly criticised Haasan for his remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

The remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his film, sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.