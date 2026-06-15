SC shields inter-caste couple, stays HC order amid honour killing fears

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli stayed the order on the plea of the couple, who were earlier granted protection by the top court after they complained of life threats from the woman's relatives.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Coming to the aid of an inter-caste couple fearing "honour killing", the Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Rajasthan high court order allowing the woman's parents to meet them, despite their apprehensions of any untoward eventuality.

Key Points The SC bench said that these types of regressive elements should not be encouraged.

The counsel for the woman's parents submitted that the high court only intended to facilitate a meeting between her and her father.

The couple's counsel alleged that Rajasthan cops were stationed outside their residence and visiting relatives in connection with cases against them.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli stayed the order on the plea of the couple, who were earlier granted protection by the top court after they complained of life threats from the woman's relatives.

"We should not encourage these types of regressive elements. They are hounding the couple out there. This is not proper," the bench observed as it stayed the high court order and posted the matter for hearing in July.

During the hearing, the counsel for the woman's parents submitted that the high court only intended to facilitate a meeting between her and her father and in no way meant to dilute the protection granted to the couple.

The couple's counsel also complained that Rajasthan Police personnel were continuously stationed outside their residence and have been visiting their relatives with regard to cases registered against them.

"I have been protected, but the Rajasthan police are sitting at my home...," the lawyer said.

The Rajasthan government's counsel assured the bench that the police personnel stationed outside their house will no longer visit the couple.

The said statement was recorded by the court, which sought the Rajasthan government's response on the couple's plea.

On April 30, the top court had recorded the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that it will provide security to the couple.

"The standing counsel for the fourth respondent -- the state of Uttar Pradesh -- submitted that Uttar Pradesh police personnel have visited the house of the second petitioner, which is the matrimonial house of the first petitioner, and have assured that all steps would be taken in the event of any exigency insofar as the safety and security of the petitioners are concerned," the top court had recorded, while disposing of the plea in which the couple had sought protection, while apprehending honour killing.

The top court had allowed the couple to reside in the house of the man's parents in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The couple, who got married on March 20, apprehended real, imminent and continuing threat that they may be subjected to "honour killing" at the hands of the family members and relatives.

They had approached various authorities, including police authorities, seeking protection. However, no effective action was taken.

They had told the top court at that time that they were constantly running from pillar to post to save their lives and are unable to reside at the man's parents house in Baghpat.