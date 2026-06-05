SC Sets Boundaries for Court AI

If AI-generated material is found to be 'false, fabricated, misleading or inaccurate', the person filing it will be accountable and cannot cite the AI-generated nature of the material as a defence.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Supreme Court has released draft regulations allowing lawyers and litigants to use artificial intelligence for legal work, provided they disclose its use.

The proposed framework makes it clear that the power to decide questions of law, fact and justice will remain exclusively with judges.

AI may be used for legal research, citation verification, drafting assistance, translation, transcription, case handling, scheduling, record management and judicial administration.

It encourages the use of AI-powered tools to assist litigants in accessing court services.

Key Points Supreme Court has released draft AI regulations permitting legal professionals to use artificial intelligence with disclosure requirements.

Judges will retain exclusive authority over decisions involving law, facts, justice, sentencing, bail and credibility assessments.

Parties using AI-generated content must disclose usage and remain fully accountable for submitted material's accuracy.

Draft regulations prohibit opaque black-box AI systems from influencing decisions affecting rights and personal liberty.

Framework proposes audits, cybersecurity safeguards, AI oversight bodies and training programmes across the judicial ecosystem.

Human Primacy in Courts

The draft 'Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence in Courts, 2026' -- released by the Supreme Court's AI Committee -- is open for public consultation until June 20.

The regulations will apply to the Supreme Court, high courts, subordinate courts, tribunals and statutory adjudicatory bodies nationwide.

Ban on Black-Box Systems

The regulations draw clear boundaries.

AI systems will be prohibited from deciding cases, determining bail, passing sentences, evaluating witness credibility, predicting conduct, or influencing judicial deliberations.

Courts will be prohibited from relying on opaque 'black-box' systems in matters of rights or personal liberty, including AI-based risk-scoring tools used to assess the likelihood of reoffending or absconding.

Mandatory AI Disclosure Rules

The framework proposes a mandatory disclosure regime under which any party or legal representative using AI in preparing pleadings, documents, submissions or evidence will be required to inform the court at the time of filing.

Courts may seek details about the AI system used, the extent of assistance provided and the verification measures adopted to ensure accuracy.

The regulations make litigants and lawyers responsible for the content they submit.

If AI-generated material is found to be 'false, fabricated, misleading or inaccurate', the person filing it will be accountable and cannot cite the AI-generated nature of the material as a defence.

AI Hallucination Safeguards

The framework is anchored on the principle of "human primacy", stipulating that AI must function only as an assistive tool and cannot replace the independent exercise of judicial authority.

The responsibility for decisions on facts, law and justice will continue to rest with judges and court officials, who likewise cannot rely on AI errors or hallucinations to justify incorrect decisions.

Recognising the risks posed by AI hallucinations, the draft requires verification of AI-generated outputs before their use in judicial processes.

Responsible AI Adoption Framework

To oversee implementation, the proposal envisages a permanent apex AI body at the Supreme Court level, supported by AI Committees and dedicated secretariats across courts.

It also calls for annual audits of AI systems, maintenance of AI registers and incident databases, cybersecurity safeguards, compliance with data protection laws, and regular training for judges, lawyers and court staff.

The framework adopts a policy favouring responsible AI adoption, stating that courts should explore technologies capable of improving access to justice, reducing delays and improving efficiency.

The fine print

AI use in filings must be disclosed

Judges retain exclusive decision-making powers

Ban on AI for bail, sentencing, witness assessment

Lawyers, litigants liable for AI-generated inaccuracies

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff