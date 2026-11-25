The Supreme Court has delivered a significant ruling, setting aside the Karnataka High Court's order that had stayed the conviction and suspended the life sentence of former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in the 2016 murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Goudar.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Karnataka High Court's order staying the conviction and suspending the life sentence of former minister Vinay Kulkarni.

Kulkarni was convicted in April this year for the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Goudar.

The High Court had previously stayed Kulkarni's conviction and granted him bail on July 31.

The apex court's decision also impacts other convicts, including Kulkarni's maternal uncle and the investigating officer.

The CBI took over the probe into the case in 2019, leading to Kulkarni's arrest in 2020.

Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni, convicted of murdering a BJP leader in 2016, could be headed back to prison with the Supreme Court on Wednesday setting aside the high court order that stayed his conviction and suspended his life term sentence.

Supreme Court's Ruling on Kulkarni's Conviction

An apex court bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar also set aside the order suspending the sentences of other convicts, including Kulkarni's maternal uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama and investigating officer in the case Channakeshava B Tingarikar.

Dharwad BJP leader Yogesh Goudar was hacked to death by an armed group at a gymnasium in the city in June 2016. Kulkarni and 15 others were convicted by the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru on April 16 this year. The court sentenced them to life imprisonment a day later.

On July 31, the Karnataka High Court stayed Kulkarni's conviction in the case and suspended the life sentence. It also ordered Kulkarni's release on bail pending disposal of his appeal.

The Dharwad bench of the high court directed him to execute a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of the like amount. It barred Kulkarni from leaving the country without prior permission and directed the ex-MLA to appear before the high court and the trial court, whenever required.

The probe into the case was handed over to the CBI in 2019.

Kulkarni, who was a minister when the murder took place, was arrested by the CBI in 2020 and was later granted bail before being convicted by the special court earlier this year.