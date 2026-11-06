Supreme Court Seeks NewsClick's Response On ED's Challenge To Quashed Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing legal battle involving news portal NewsClick, seeking responses from the organisation and its editor-in-chief regarding the Enforcement Directorate's challenge to a Delhi High Court order that quashed a money laundering case over alleged FDI rule violations.

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Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on the ED's plea.

The ED is challenging a Delhi High Court order that quashed a money laundering case against NewsClick for alleged FDI rule violations.

The Delhi High Court had ruled on May 29 that the FIR was a "gross abuse of the process of law" and its quashing should lead to the closure of the ED's ECIR.

The EOW's 2020 FIR alleged NewsClick received Rs 9.59 crore in FDI in the financial year 2018-19, violating foreign investment law.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court order quashing a money laundering case registered for alleged violation of FDI rules.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to NewsClick and Purkayastha and sought their responses in four weeks.

ED Challenges High Court Ruling

At the outset, the counsel appearing for the ED submitted that they needed four weeks' time as Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the agency, was not available.

Justice Bagchi said that the appeal does not inspire confidence.

The counsel for ED further submitted that the Delhi Police was also in the process of challenging the quashing of the FIR related to the predicate offence and sought four weeks' adjournment.

In its plea before the top court, the agency contended that the high court quashed its enforcement case information report (ECIR) without examining the PMLA case, and there was an inordinate delay of five months in the pronouncement of the judgment.

Background Of The Case

On May 29, the Delhi High Court had said the continuation of an FIR registered by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) was "nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law", and once the FIR under the predicate offence was quashed, the ED's ECIR in the matter was also liable to be closed.

The EOW's 2020 FIR alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd, NewsClick's parent company, received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA in the financial year 2018-19, in violation of the foreign investment law, which caused a loss to the government exchequer.