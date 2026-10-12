SC seeks ideas for permanent corpus to fund SMA treatment

The Supreme Court has sought proposals for a permanent financial corpus to help patients suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) meet the high cost of treatment.

The Supreme Court of India is actively seeking proposals to establish a permanent financial corpus, leveraging CSR and government grants, to provide crucial and sustained support for patients battling the rare genetic disorder Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), ensuring access to expensive treatments.

The Supreme Court asks the Centre and amicus curiae to propose a permanent corpus for SMA patients, funded through CSR contributions and government grants to ensure treatment support

The greater challenge would be ensuring that the corpus was utilised efficiently for the benefit of patients.

The court indicated that there should be a regular mechanism that would ensure contributions flow into the corpus.

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Key Points The Supreme Court is seeking proposals for a permanent financial corpus to support patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder.

The proposed fund aims to provide systematic and adequate treatment facilities, addressing the high cost of therapies for SMA patients.

The mechanism could be funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and government grants, ensuring institutionalised and permanent support.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasised the need for efficient utilisation of the corpus, not just fundraising, to benefit patients directly.

The suo motu case was initiated after an earlier matter involving comedian Samay Raina highlighted insensitivity towards people with disabilities and the need for broader systemic support.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought proposals for setting up a permanent financial corpus to support patients suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that often requires expensive and prolonged treatment.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a suo motu matter concerning the absence of adequate and systematic treatment facilities for patients with SMA.

Court's Directive and Amicus Curiae

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who has been appointed as amicus curiae in the proceedings, and Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik appeared before the Bench.

The proceedings stem from an earlier case involving comedian Samay Raina and others, following allegations by Cure SMA Foundation that certain remarks made during comedy performances were insensitive towards people with disabilities, including those affected by SMA.

The Supreme Court had subsequently directed the comedians to undertake initiatives to raise awareness and funds for people with disabilities.

They later tendered apologies and took steps in compliance with the court's directions.

After closing those proceedings, the court initiated the present suo motu case to examine the broader systemic concerns surrounding the treatment and financial support available to SMA patients.

IMAGE: Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Establishing a Dedicated Corpus

During Thursday's hearing, the Bench asked the Union government and the amicus curiae to work out a proposal for establishing a dedicated corpus for SMA patients.

The CJI said the proposed mechanism could receive contributions through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives as well as government grants.

However, he stressed that the funding mechanism should be institutionalised and operate on a permanent basis rather than depend on sporadic donations or individual government interventions.

The court indicated that there should be a regular mechanism that would ensure contributions flow into the corpus without requiring repeated efforts to mobilise funds.

Ensuring Efficient Utilisation

The Chief Justice said the greater challenge would be ensuring that the corpus was utilised efficiently for the benefit of patients rather than merely focusing on raising money.

The court's observations came against the backdrop of the high cost of therapies required by SMA patients and the need for a more predictable system of financial assistance for those requiring treatment.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff